Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • MH 17 flight downing: UK demands Russia’s answer for its actions

MH 17 flight downing: UK demands Russia’s answer for its actions

"The Kremlin believes it can act with impunity," Britain's foreign minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. "The Russian government must now answer for its actions in relation to the downing of MH17."

By: Reuters | London | Updated: May 25, 2018 4:51:28 pm
Ukraine, Russia, Russia and Ukriane, Downing of flight MH17, terrorism charge against Russia, Ukraine charges Russia of terrorism, Latest news, India news, National news, National news Relations between Britain and Russia are already at a post Cold-War low after the poisoning with a nerve agent of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England in March, an attack for which Britain blames the Kremlin.
Related News

Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson said Russia must answer for its actions after a report into the shooting down of a civilian flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014 said the missile involved belonged to a unit of the Russian army. Earlier, the Dutch cabinet said it would hold the Russian state responsible for “its role” in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17 in July 2014.

“The Kremlin believes it can act with impunity,” Johnson said in a statement. “The Russian government must now answer for its actions in relation to the downing of MH17.”

“This is an egregious example of the Kremlin’s disregard for innocent life,” he added. Ten Britons were killed in the incident. Relations between Britain and Russia are already at a post Cold-War low after the poisoning with a nerve agent of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England in March, an attack for which Britain blames the Kremlin. Russia denies any involvement in either that incident or the aircraft downing.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement