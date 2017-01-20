Mexico’s pursuit and extradition of drug lord ‘El Chapo’: Timeline of events

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Key dates in the various pursuits, captures, escapes and the extradition of Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman:

June 10, 1993: Guzman’s first capture, in Guatemala, announced by Mexican authorities.

1995: Convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

January 19, 2001: Escapes from one of Mexico’s two top-security prisons, in Jalisco state, allegedly in a laundry cart.

2012: Nearly captured by Mexican federal police at a coastal mansion in Los Cabos, a day after US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met with dozens of other foreign ministers in the same resort town.

February 22, 2014: Captured by Mexican marines at a condo in Mazatlan after he had escaped capture by fleeing through tunnels in Culiacan, the Sinaloa state capital.

July 11, 2015: Escapes from country’s Antiplano top-security prison, in Mexico State, using mile-long (1.5 kilometer) tunnel dug from site outside prison compound.

January 8, 2016: Captured by Mexican marines during raid in Los Mochis, a seaside city in Sinaloa. Sent back to same prison he escaped from.

January 19, 2017: Guzman is extradited to the United States.