Mexico woman was strangled to death before remains cooked

The Guerrero state attorney general said Wednesday that some of her body parts were found in a pot on a stove in her ex-husband's store this week. Other parts were found cooked or in a refrigerator

By: AP | Mexico City | Published: January 27, 2018 1:19 pm
Prosecutors in southern Mexico say that a young woman died of strangulation before her body was hacked up and partly cooked. Officials have begun giving details about the murder of the 25-year-old nutritionist, who disappeared after going to pick up her two children from her ex-husband.

The Guerrero state attorney general said Wednesday that some of her body parts were found in a pot on a stove in her ex-husband’s store this week. Other parts were found cooked or in a refrigerator. Xavier Olea said the ex-husband is still at large, and a reward will be offered for his arrest.

The children were cited as witnesses, suggesting they had been present. The husband’s mother has been arrested. The murder occurred in a house she shared with her son.

