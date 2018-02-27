Mexico: two from Texas kidnapped, rescued near Monterrey

The victims’ alleged abductors were arrested (Representational Image) The victims’ alleged abductors were arrested (Representational Image)

Two kidnapped Americans from Texas were rescued near the northern city of Monterrey and their two alleged abductors arrested, Mexican authorities reported. The Nuevo Leon prosecutors’ office said Sunday in a statement that the victims traveled to the state on February 17, and lost contact with their families in the United States the following day. On February 19, the relatives began to receive ransom demands.

The unidentified Texans were rescued by members of a special anti-kidnapping unit Saturday in the Monterrey suburb of Juarez, thanks to a tip that led them to locate the alleged kidnappers on a highway.

Nuevo Leon prosecutors said the Americans were transported to the United States in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate.

The US Embassy in Mexico City said Monday that it was “aware of reports of two U.S. citizens kidnapped and later rescued,” but did not give further details.

