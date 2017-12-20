Mexico to recognize Honduran president winner of disputed election

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez declared himself president-elect on Tuesday (Reuters photo) Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez declared himself president-elect on Tuesday (Reuters photo)

Mexico is poised to recognise Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez as the winner of last month’s election, according to a draft foreign ministry statement seen by Reuters, just days after the Organisation of American States called for a fresh vote to dispel widespread allegations of fraud.

Mexico’s announcement was brokered in coordination with the US, two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said. The presidents of Guatemala and Colombia had recognized Hernandez, a staunch US ally.

A statement by Mexico, an important player in Central America, would strengthen the position of Hernandez, who declared himself president-elect on Tuesday. It could pave the way for more countries, including the US, to weigh in the incumbent’s favour.

“The government of Mexico congratulates Juan Orlando Hernandez for his victory in the general elections,” Mexico’s foreign ministry wrote in a draft of the statement seen by Reuters. The Mexican foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement was requested by Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and awaits final approval, one of the sources said. Honduras’ ambassador in Mexico was alerted of the move on Monday. The embassy did not immediately respond to request for comment.

It is likely to enrage the center-left opposition, led by TV star Salvador Nasralla, who has accused Hernandez of stealing the election, sparking violent nationwide protests. The General Secretariat of the OAS on Sunday said the election was plagued with irregularities and should be redone to meet democratic standards.

