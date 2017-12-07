Mexico school shooting: Suspect among three dead in attack near Navajo Nation

Mexico shooting: The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation. (Source: Google map) Mexico shooting: The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation. (Source: Google map)

At least three persons including the suspect were killed in a shooting at a New Mexico high school on Thursday, according to New Mexico State Police, AP reported. Police didn’t release details about the shooter but confirmed the other two people killed Thursday at Aztec High School were students.

Authorities evacuated all the buildings in the school premises quickly after the incident. The official said that the students were boarded in buses to be shifted to secure location where they could be reunited with their parents. The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.

Other schools in the area also were locked down as a precaution, while the officials cordoned the area. Authorities said it could be a few hours before the lock down was lifted.

A crowd of nervous parents gathered at Aztec City Hall to wait for more information. Officers were trying to reassure them about the safety of their children.

Earlier, San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen had said, “Three people believed to be students died Thursday at Aztec High School.” He also said that the shooter also was dead but didn’t say if the suspect was among the three.

After reports of shooting, Deputies with the sheriff’s office and surrounding police departments responded to the school. The shooting is being investigated by the Federal agents and state police.

(With inputs from AP)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd