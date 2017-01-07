Latest News
Mexico rejects ‘threats’ against foreign firms’ investments

It was an apparent reference to US President-elect Donald J. Trump's efforts to persuade companies not to move jobs to Mexico.

By: AP | Mexico City | Published:January 7, 2017 7:27 am
US President-elect Donald Trump. (File)

The Mexican government says it rejects the use of threats to sway investment by foreign firms. The Economy Department’s Friday statement said it “rejects any attempt to influence companies’ investment decisions based on fear or threats.”

It did not specify what threats it was mentioning, but was apparently referring to US President-elect Donald J. Trump’s efforts to persuade companies not to move jobs to Mexico. This week Ford Motor Co. canceled plans for a new $1.6 billion car plant in Mexico. Trump tweeted Thursday: “Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for US NO WAY! Build plant in US or pay big border tax.” Toyota said it did not plan to abandon plans for a plant in the central state of Guanajuato.

