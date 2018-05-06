Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Sunday Eye
  • Mexico: Nine found dead in back of truck in Guerrero state

Mexico: Nine found dead in back of truck in Guerrero state

Guerrero is home to opium poppy plantations and splintered gangs at war with each other for control of the drug trade and extortion rackets.

By: AP | Mexico | Published: May 6, 2018 3:03:56 pm
State prosecutors say in a statement that the men were apparently kidnapped Thursday and reported missing the following night. (Representational) State prosecutors say in a statement that the men were apparently kidnapped Thursday and reported missing the following night. (Representational)
Top News

Mexican authorities say nine men have been found murdered in the back of a small cargo truck in the southern state of Guerrero. State prosecutors say in a statement that the men were apparently kidnapped Thursday and reported missing the following night.

The truck was discovered Saturday morning along a highway between the state capital, Chilpancingo, and the city of Tixtla. It was registered to one of the victims.

Prosecutors say the men lived in Tixtla and Chilpancingo and used the vehicle to sell possibly ill-gotten food products.

Guerrero has one of the highest homicide rates of Mexico’s 31 states plus the capital district. It is home to opium poppy plantations and splintered gangs at war with each other for control of the drug trade and extortion rackets.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now