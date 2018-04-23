Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Mexico holds its first presidential debate for July election

Mexico holds its first presidential debate for July election

The leftist candidate defended his proposals to "speak with everybody" to solve Mexico's crime problem. He said he would even invite the pope to discuss how to carry out such a dialogue.

By: AP | Mexico City | Published: April 23, 2018 7:54:51 am
Leftist front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) arrives at Palacio de Mineria for the first presidential debate in Mexico City on Sunday. (Reuters) Leftist front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) arrives at Palacio de Mineria for the first presidential debate in Mexico City on Sunday. (Reuters)
Top News

The first of Mexico’s presidential debates has opened with fire, with front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defending the idea of an amnesty to fight drug violence and reviving his famous campaign slogan from 2006, “For the good of all, the poor come first”.

The leftist candidate defended his proposals to “speak with everybody” to solve Mexico’s crime problem. He said he would even invite the pope to discuss how to carry out such a dialogue.

The other candidates harshly criticized the amnesty proposal. Third-place candidate Jose Antonio Meade says the proposal puts Lopez Obrador “on the side of the criminals”.

Lopez Obrador sought in his failed 2012 presidential bid move to the middle and hadn’t much mentioned the “poor come first” slogan of this unsuccessful 2006 campaign until Sunday.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now