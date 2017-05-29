Mexico gets first female indigenous presidential candidate

Maria de Jesus Patricio Martinez, the new candidate representing the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) for the upcoming presidential elections to be held in 2018, gestures during the National Indigenous Congress in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico. (Source: Reuters) Maria de Jesus Patricio Martinez, the new candidate representing the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) for the upcoming presidential elections to be held in 2018, gestures during the National Indigenous Congress in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico. (Source: Reuters)

A council of Mexican indigenous groups backed by the Zapatista rebels on Sunday selected a Nahua woman as the country’s first indigenous female presidential candidate. The Indigenous Governance Council picked Maria de Jesus Patricio to run in the 2018 election, issuing a statement saying that “we will seek to put her name on the ballot.” Because the council is not a registered political party, it may need signatures to get Patricio on the ballot.

The council called for an “anti-capitalist and honest” government. “We don’t seek to administer power; we seek to dismantle it,” it said. Local media described Patricio as a traditional healer from the western state of Jalisco.

The Zapatistas led a brief armed uprising for the rights of indigenous communities in 1994, but have stayed out of electoral politics.

