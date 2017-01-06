Mexico: Four agents killed in Tamaulipas, four more die in crash

Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca wrote in his Twitter account late Wednesday that the four agents were killed in the border city of Nuevo Laredo. Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca wrote in his Twitter account late Wednesday that the four agents were killed in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

Four agents with the Tamaulipas state prosecutors’ office have been killed in northern Mexico, while four federal agents died in a road accident in the same border state. Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca wrote in his Twitter account late Wednesday that the four agents were killed in the border city of Nuevo Laredo. He said “nothing will stop my administration’s actions to return peace to the residents of Tamaulipas.”

On Thursday, Interior Secretary Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said that a federal intelligence agent and three federal police officers were killed in a crash while travelling to a work-related meeting. Tamaulipas has been the scene of turf battles between the remnants of the Gulf and Zetas cartels.