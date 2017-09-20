Mexico earthquake: These videos show the horror and panic on the ground

People clear rubble after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso People clear rubble after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mexico City on Tuesday was hit by a devastating earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale killing over 200 people and flattening several buildings. The toll could go higher as rescue work continues.

The quake struck Mexico on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 tremblor that killed nearly 5000 people. The deadly quake occurred just hours after Mexicans participated in the emergency drills to mark the day.

Several buildings collapsed with people trapped under them as first responders began rescue operations. The rescue work is still going on as police, firefighters and locals dug through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of the earthquake. The quake led to the collapse of an elementary school killing scores of children.

Here are some videos showing the panic on the ground as the quake struck the country.

This video shot from a high-rise building in Mexico City shows dust emanating from the rubble after the powerful earthquake ravaged buildings to the ground.

Mexico, which is prone to earthquakes, had suffered an 8.1-magnitude quake earlier this month that had left at least 90 dead.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was near Puebla state town of Raboso, around 123 kilometers southeast of Mexico City.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd