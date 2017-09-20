Mexico earthquake LIVE updates: At least 149 people killed, President says priority is rescue, relief

Mexico earthquake LIVE updates: Rescue workers look at fellow workers searching for people under the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso Mexico earthquake LIVE updates: Rescue workers look at fellow workers searching for people under the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Nearly 150 people were killed after an earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck Mexico on Tuesday. The quake came hours after the country participated in emergency drills to mark the anniversary of the 1985 tremblor that killed thousands. Several buildings collapsed, electricity supply was cut off and mobile networks were interrupted, sending waves of panic through the streets of the country’s capital. The Mexican government has declared a state of disaster in Mexico City, reported news agency AP.

Many civilians assisted authorities in rescue operations, amid fears that the death toll will climb higher. Many people are feared trapped under the debris. The international airport in Mexico City has suspended operations.

Follow LIVE updates on the Mexico earthquake here:

11.02 am: At least 21 children have been killed after an elementary school collapsed in Mexico City, a government official confirmed. “We have a report of 25 dead, among them 21 children and four adults,” Mexican Undersecretary of Education Javier Trevino was quoted as saying by AFP. The school is Enrique Rebsamen Elementary School.

10.53 am: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday took to Twitter to offer support to the people of Mexico. He said, “God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you.”

10.45 am: Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto has appealed to people to remain calm in the aftermath of the earthquake. In a video message on Tuesday, he said, “The priority at this moment is to keep rescuing people who are still trapped and to give medical attention to the injured people.”

