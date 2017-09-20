Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 217: Top developments

Mexico earthquake: Pope Francis blesses an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe presented to him by a group of faithful from Mexico, during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (L’Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP) Mexico earthquake: Pope Francis blesses an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe presented to him by a group of faithful from Mexico, during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (L’Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)

More than 200 people were killed and several others injured when Mexico was hit by one of the deadliest earthquake in decades measuring 7.1 magnitude, even as it toppled homes, schools and apartment buildings. The number of confirmed fatalities stood at 217, confirmed the Associated Press.

Firefighters, police and locals frantically dug through the rubble looking to find survivors. Responding to the unprecedented devastation, Pope Francis led tens of thousands of people in prayer for the victims of the Mexico earthquake. Pope Francis said: “In this moment of pain, I want to express my closeness and prayer to the dear Mexican people.” He also urged prayers for victims, their families and rescue crews.

Mexico earthquake: Volunteers and first responders look for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake struck Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

In the wake of the calamity, neighbourhood volunteers, firefighters and police used trained dogs to search through the rubble.

Mexico earthquake: Here are the top developments till now –

1. National Civil Defense Agency’s head in Mexico said the number of confirmed dead in Tuesday’s earthquake is 217. On his Twitter account, Luis Felipe Puente said at least 86 people died in Mexico City, 71 in Morelos state, 43 in Puebla, 12 in the State of Mexico, four in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

Mexico earthquake: A man trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood is given a sip of water as he waits to be rescued, after an earthquake struck Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

2. Long lines of volunteers passed chunks of debris from hand to hand at a collapsed clothing factory where several people died. When a person was hauled out alive, they broke into shouts of “Yes, we can!”

3. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says it has received a request for assistance from Mexico following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake, and that it will be dispatching a search-and-rescue team as soon as possible.

4. Pope Francis has led tens of thousands of people in prayer for the victims of the Mexico earthquake.

5. Throughout the day, rescuers pulled dust-covered people, some barely conscious, some seriously injured, from about three dozen collapsed buildings.

6. Much of Mexico City is built on former lake bed, and the soil can amplify the effects of earthquakes centered hundreds of miles away.

(With inputs from AP)

