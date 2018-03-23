Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador extends lead: poll

Mexican politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, leader of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) in Monterrey. (Source: REUTERS/File) Mexican politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, leader of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) in Monterrey. (Source: REUTERS/File)

Mexican leftist presidential contender Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has stretched his lead over rivals ahead of a July 1 election, a new voter survey by polling firm Mitofsky showed late on Thursday.

Lopez Obrador, a former Mexico City mayor, garnered 29.5 per cent support in the poll conducted from March 16-18, up from 27.1 per cent in a previous Mitofsky survey last month.

Running second was former National Action Party chairman Ricardo Anaya, who heads a right-left alliance, though his support slipped 1.1 percentage points to 21.2 percent.

In third place was Jose Antonio Meade of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who slipped by 1.6 percentage points to 16.4 per cent, the poll showed.

