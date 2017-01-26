Latest News
  • Mexican president Pena Nieto ‘regrets and disapproves’ Trump’s push for border wall

By: Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: January 26, 2017 8:49 am
trump wall, mexican president, us mexico border wall, trump, donald trump, us president, enrique pena neita, us mexico border, washington, white house, world news Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (File photo. AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday night that he “regrets and disapproves” the push by US President Donald Trump to build a new wall along the US-Mexico border.

The newly instated US president issued an executive order earlier in the day aiming to speed the construction of the wall.

Pena Nieto did not say whether or not he will attend a summit with Trump in Washington that the White House said would take place on Tuesday.

