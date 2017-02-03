Mexican Foreign Secretary to meet UN Secretary-General over crisis with Donald Trump

President Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto. President Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray is on his way to New York, where he plans to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres amid the diplomatic crisis with US President Donald Trump’s administration. Videgaray plans to meet “with the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, in an effort to address Mexico’s priorities at the UN and discuss the organisation’s role in light of the challenges in the current international context,” the Foreign Relations Secretariat said on Thursday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The Mexican official also plans to meet with Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS/COA) members to discuss Mexican-US relations, Efe news reported. The trip comes a day after a controversy started over press reports that Trump allegedly threatened to send troops to Mexico during a telephone conversation last Friday with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Estevez, who writes for Forbes, reported on Wednesday that they obtained part of the transcript of the telephone conversation between the Presidents. Citing sources she said that “it was a very offensive conversation where Trump humiliated Peña Nieto”. The White House, for its part, described the tone of Trump’s statement as “lighthearted.”

The Mexican government said the media reports were inaccurate and Foreign Relations Secretariat communications director Claudia Algorri told the press that the stories lacked substance and the January 27 conversation between the Presidents had been “constructive”.