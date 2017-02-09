Mexican Foreign Minister to meet with President Trump cabinet members 

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (File Photo) Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (File Photo)

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray is to meet with US President Donald Trump’s cabinet members in Washington to discuss bilateral relations, the ministry said in a statement. “This visit continues the dialogue and communication that the presidents of both countries agreed to in recent days,” Xinhua news agency quoted ministry’s statement as saying on Wednesday.

Videgaray is to hold talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of National Security John Kelly on “topics of the bilateral agenda billed as a priority by President Enrique Pena Nieto,” including protecting the rights of Mexican immigrants in the US, migration, border security and infrastructure.

The term “border infrastructure” is taken to mean the controversial wall Trump wants to build along the shared border of the two countries. Xico is against the wall and has refused to pay for the project as requested by Trump. It remains to be seen what mechanism the US will put in place to recoup the expense.