Will he, won’t he? News of Meghan Markle’s father snubbing wedding ceremony overshadows royal celebrations

A soldier looks at a royal fan with a cardboard cutout of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor. (Source: AP) A soldier looks at a royal fan with a cardboard cutout of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle’s father overshadowed his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry by sowing confusion about whether he would walk her down the aisle or snub the British royal family by pulling out of the intricately planned celebration at the last minute. As royal fans convened on the genteel English town of Windsor where Harry is due to wed the American actress on Saturday, the role of her father, Thomas Markle, was still unclear after he issued a flurry of statements to an American news website.

On Monday, he was reported by the Los Angeles-based celebrity website TMZ.com to be unable to attend due to a heart attack and embarrassment over whether he had staged pictures with a paparazzi photographer. But the same website said on Tuesday he had changed his mind and would go to be part of history. TMZ later quoted him as saying the trip was off due to the need for immediate heart surgery.

A camera woman films the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. (Source: AP) A camera woman films the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. (Source: AP)

Markle, who lives in Mexico, had been due to walk his daughter down the aisle on Saturday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests, including all the senior British royals and a smattering of celebrities. Britain’s Sun newspaper, the country’s best selling, had to scramble to update its front page to reflect what it called the “Royal Sensation” of Thomas Markle’s absence under the headline: “I’ve got heart op today”. It offered four pages of analysis.

Union Jack flags fly across the main shopping street in Windsor. (AP) Union Jack flags fly across the main shopping street in Windsor. (AP)

HEARTBREAKING

“It must be heartbreaking for them, because her father can’t come because he is in poor health,” said 46-year-old Maria Scott who had travelled from Newcastle to camp out in Windsor to get a glimpse of the couple on Saturday. “It must be really upsetting but I’m sure her mum will do a fine job,” Scott told Reuters. Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and sixth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, a star in U.S. TV drama “Suits”, will tie the knot at Windsor Castle, home to the British royal family for nearly 1,000 years.

Chefs work in the royal kitchen as preparations are underway for the reception banquet. (Source: AP) Chefs work in the royal kitchen as preparations are underway for the reception banquet. (Source: AP)

Harry, 33, a former army officer and one-time royal wild child, met his bride-to-be on a blind date in July 2016 after being set up through a mutual friend. Beyond the pomp of a royal wedding which enthralls millions, the union marries the Hollywood glamour of Markle with one of the royal family’s most popular members. As a divorcee, with a white father and an African-American mother, Markle’s background has provided a source of huge interest and comment, not all positive.

A woman passes a shop window decorated with wedding memorabilia in Windsor. (AP) A woman passes a shop window decorated with wedding memorabilia in Windsor. (AP)

Details about the wedding have been closely controlled by Kensington Palace but reports of Thomas Markle’s intentions have thrown their intricate plans into flux. Kensington Palace declined to comment on Wednesday. The bride-to-be’s parents are divorced and while Harry has been pictured with her mother Doria Ragland, 61, there had been speculation about the relationship with Thomas Markle, a former lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms.

Thousands of journalists descended on Windsor, and Thomas Markle told TMZ earlier this week that the media attention had taken its toll. He said he had been offered up to $100,000 for interviews and been ambushed by paparazzi whose snaps had shown him buying beer and looking disheveled.

Police officers do security checks in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday. (AP) Police officers do security checks in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday. (AP)

TMZ said he had agreed to the staged pictures, which showed him looking at images of the couple on a computer and being sized up for a suit, because he hoped they would improve his image. In response to the initial reports on Monday, Kensington Palace said it was “a deeply personal moment for Markle”, asking for respect and understanding for her father.

