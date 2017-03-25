Latest News
  • McCain calls for Tillerson to be given team at US State Department

McCain calls for Tillerson to be given team at US State Department

McCain pointed to "confusion" over whether Tillerson would attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers. He does now plan to be there.

By: AP | Berlin | Published:March 25, 2017 7:17 pm
US elections, John McCain, john mccain withdraws support, mccain withdraws trump support, donald trump, donald trump controversy, donald trump lewd video, trump lewd comments, us elections news, world news, indian express Senator John McCain (Source: AP File Photo)

US Sen. John McCain is urging President Donald Trump to nominate a team of senior officials at the State Department to back up new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke Saturday during an event in Brussels. He pointed to “confusion” over whether Tillerson would attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers. He does now plan to be there.

McCain said one aspect of that was that Tillerson “doesn’t have a team there at the State Department. And I think it’s incumbent for the president and the administration to get people nominated and confirmed.”

The Arizona Republican added during a news conference at the German Marshall Fund’s Brussels Forum that he expected “that would be a rapid process.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 25: Latest News