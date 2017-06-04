Mashal Khan’s murder was ‘pre-meditative’, no evidence of blasphemy: JIT report

On April 13, 2017, an angry mob lynched Mashal Khan, a mass communication student of a university in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, for allegedly publishing blasphemous content online. On April 13, 2017, an angry mob lynched Mashal Khan, a mass communication student of a university in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, for allegedly publishing blasphemous content online.

Killing of student Mashal Khan by an angry mob inside Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan was pre-planned, according to the Joint Investigation Team, probing the incident, reported a Pakistani newspaper on Sunday. The JIT also concluded that there was no evidence of blasphemy against Mashal and his friends.

Describing the murder as pre-meditative, the 13 member committee said that a specific group was not happy with Mashal being vocal about corruption and mismanagement of university administration. According to the report, a month prior to the lynching, President PSF and a university employee asked the administration to expel Mashal.

The committee also raised questions on the behaviour and performance of police after the incident. Meanwhile, over 50 accused have been arrested, including 12 university officials. The report reveals that most people in the university were hired on the basis of nepotism.

At least 25 police officials were present in the University when the incident happened. Also, a video surfaced on internet after the incident showing Mashal being lynched by the mob while he was lying in a pool of blood.

