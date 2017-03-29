Maryland: Man attacks officer with knife, is fatally shot, says Police

Representational Image, 28-year-old Richard Alexander Tilley died after being fatally shot by the police officer Representational Image, 28-year-old Richard Alexander Tilley died after being fatally shot by the police officer

Authorities in Maryland say a man reporting a stolen bicycle suddenly attacked a police officer with a knife and was shot dead by the officer.

Police in Montgomery County, near Washington, D.C., said in a statement that Officer Matthew McGowan had spent 17 minutes late Monday taking information about the theft.

Investigators say footage from McGowan’s body camera shows 28-year-old Richard Alexander Tilley pulling out a knife and lunging at McGowan. Police say McGowan defended himself and fell to the ground, but Tilley continued to attack him.

Authorities say McGowan fired several rounds at Tilley, striking him. Tilley died at a hospital. Police say both McGowan and Tilley are white.

McGowan is a five-year veteran. He was put on paid administrative leave.

