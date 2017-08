Marseille (Source: Google maps) Marseille (Source: Google maps)

A car crashed into two bus shelters in the French city of Marseille on Monday, killing one woman and injuring another, French police told news agency Reuters. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. However, the motive of the attack has not been established yet. “At the moment we have no information on the motives of this individual,” said police.

More details are awaited

