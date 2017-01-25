Latest News
Mark Zuckerberg has no plans to run for US President

"I am focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative," the Facebook CEO reportedly said.

By: IANS | New York | Published:January 25, 2017 11:46 am
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 12, 2016, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at the F8 Facebook Developer Conference in San Francisco. Zuckerberg went to court to gain ownership of isolated pockets of land tucked away within his sprawling estate in Hawaii. Many of the more than a dozen parcels on Kauai are less than an acre. Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, that he filed the cases to find all the partial owners so he can pay them their fair share. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Shelving rumours surrounding his plans to run for the US presidency, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has insisted that for now he has no such intentions, saying he would continue to work to grow his company. For now, he said he would continue working on growing his company as well as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) — the corporation he and wife Priscilla built which makes investments in scientific and leadership research.

According to Buzzfeed, Zuckerberg responded with a “No” when he was asked if he had any plans to run for president. “I am focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative,” he was quoted as saying on Tuesday. A source said that the Facebook founder has privately denied it as well.

“There’s absolutely no truth to the idea that Mark is running for office and I’ve heard it directly from him,” the source was quoted as saying. “Here’s the thing: For Mark, Facebook is global community that already plays this huge part in the lives of billions of people around the world and plays an incredibly important role in shaping the base on the issues that matter,” the source added.

