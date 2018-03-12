Kathmandu plane crash: A list of other aircraft accidents that took place this year

Nepalese rescuers stand near a passenger plane from Bangladesh that crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 12, 2018. (AP Photo) Nepalese rescuers stand near a passenger plane from Bangladesh that crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 12, 2018. (AP Photo)

Over 50 people were feared dead after a Bangladesh aircraft carrying 67 passengers and four crew crashed on Monday while coming in to land at the airport in Kathmandu. At least 17 people on board had been rescued, as per latest reports.

According to airport spokesman Birendra Prasad Shrestha, the state of the other people on the flight from Dhaka, operated by US-Bangla Airlines, was not clear. “We are trying to bring the fire under control. Details are awaited,” he said, adding that the airport had been shut down and all other flights diverted. “We’re now concentrating on evacuating the passengers,” he added.

Television images showed smoke billowing from the crash site.

Kathmandu’s airport has been the site of several deadly crashes. In September 2012, a Sita Air turboprop plane carrying trekkers to Mount Everest hit a bird and crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 19 on board.

In 1992, a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok crashed while trying to land in Kathmandu in 1992 killing all on board.

Here is a list of aircraft incidents from across the world that happened in recent times:

Turkish private plane crash (March 11, 2018)

A Turkish private jet flying from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul carrying a group of young women crashed in a mountainous region of Iran during a heavy rain, killing all 11 people on board, authorities said. Days earlier, the doomed aircraft had carried a bachelorette party bound for Dubai. Iranian state television quoted Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman of the country’s emergency management organization, as saying the plane hit a mountain near Shahr-e Kord and burst into flames. Shahr-e Kord is some 370 kilometers (230 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.

Russian military plane crash in Syria (March 7, 2018)

A Russian military cargo plane crashed in Syria, killing all 39 servicemen on board, AP reported. The plane had crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province. The Russian military confirmed that the crash was a result of a technical error, and was not shot down.

IAF chopper crash in Assam (February 15, 2018)

Two pilots of Indian Air Force were killed after a microlight helicopter in which they were travelling crashed in Assam’s Majuli island. The incident took place at Sumoimari Chapori, a police officer told IANS, adding that Defence and IAF personnel were on their way to Majuli. The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat air base on a routine sortie around noon. The wreckage of the plane has been sighted and a court of inquiry ordered, officials said.

Russian passenger plane crash (February 11, 2018)

A Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed near Moscow, shortly after takeoff from one of the city’s airports. No survivors were reported. The An-148 regional jet disappeared from radar screens a few minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport en route to the city of Orsk, some 1,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) southeast of Moscow. The plane reportedly belonged to Saratov Airlines, a Russian commercial carrier.

Turkish military copter crashes in Syria (February 11)

A Turkish military combat helicopter crashed on Saturday in northwestern Syria’s Afrin during the ongoing operation, and two soldiers were killed, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said. It is not clear at this point whether the incident occurred due to an external intervention or not. An investigation has been launched, he told journalists in southwestern Mugla province, local TV channel CNN Turk reported.

Indian chopper crashes off Mumbai coast (January 13, 2018)

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying five senior officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and two pilots crashed near Uttan off the coast of Mumbai. The bodies of ONGC deputy general managers Pankaj Garg and V K Bindu Lal Babu were recovered near the debris of the chopper and identified by afternoon.

