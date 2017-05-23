Manchester’s Arndale centre, evacuated by police, man arrested, now reopens

Police personnel outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester Image: Twitter/Simon Vigar Police personnel outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester Image: Twitter/Simon Vigar

Manchester’s Arndale shopping centre and the area around it was evacuated by security personnel a little after 11 am this morning. The evacuation termed as urgent, saw hundreds running out frantically. One person has been arrested but the police have clarified that it has nothing to do with last night’s terror attack. The centre has since reopened. The centre is located a few hundred metres away from Manchester Arena.

The evacuation comes barely 12 hours after terror struck the Manchester Arena just as American pop singer Ariana Grande concluded her concert. Twenty two people, including the attacker, were killed. Fifty nine people were injured in the attack.

Everyone’s just come running from the direction Arndale centre. I don’t know what’s happened. pic.twitter.com/hovYRsluwz — Charlotte Dobson (@dobsonMEN) May 23, 2017

In her remarks, Prime Minister Theresa May termed the attack the “worst ever to have hit the north of Britain”. She also said that security services including the police and investigators believe they know the identity of the Manchester Arena attacker but could not disclose his name as yet.

