Manchester terror attack: Younger brother of attacker Salman Abedi arrested in Tripoli, says spokesman

A woman stands next to flowers offered for the victims of a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande that killed more than 20 people Monday night in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24 2017. (Source: AP Photo) A woman stands next to flowers offered for the victims of a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande that killed more than 20 people Monday night in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24 2017. (Source: AP Photo)

Police arrested the younger brother of a suicide bomber in Tripoli on Wednesday on suspicion with a possible links with Islamic state, confirmed a local spokesman for counter-terrorism force Rada. Hashmem Abedi was detained on Tuesday evening, said spokesman of Rada.

On Wednesday three more persons were arrested in connection with Manchester concert terror attack which killed 22 people. Police arrested a 23-year-old man on Tuesday and also a 22-year-old Libyan national Salman Abedi.

“Three men have been arrested after police executed warrants in South Manchester in connection with the ongoing investigation into Monday night’s horrific attack at the Manchester Arena,” a Greater Manchester Police statement said.

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Tuesday that Abedi was in a focus of intelligence agencies for a long time and has connections with Al Qaeda and Islamic State.

Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told a Polish radio station,”The parents came after the concert to collect their daughters and unfortunately we have information that they are dead. The children are safe”.

-with inputs from Reuters and PTI

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now