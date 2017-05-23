Manchester residents come out with offers of rooms and free rides after concert blast

An ambulance drives away from the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester (Reuters photo) An ambulance drives away from the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester (Reuters photo)

In recent times, as terror attacks and natural disasters become the new normal, people and communities have come forward to offer relief and assistance in troubling times. We saw that in Paris and Nice and even closer home in Chennai when floods rocked the city. After the explosion outside the Ariana Grande concert last night, Manchester has not disappointed as well.

A couple of hours into the horrific explosion that claimed 19 lives, it was evident that thousands of people who had come to attend the music concert were in panic mode. Residents of Manchester city promptly came out with help.

People used #RoomForManchester hashtag on Twitter to let concert-goers know that they were offering rooms, beds and food at their homes in the vicinity of the arena for immediate relief. Many of the concert-goers were stuck unable to get transportation to return to their homes. Taxi drivers in the city were also reported to be offering free rides for those who want to get home. The Victoria train station was closed in the aftermath of the blast and is reported to remain closed throughout the night.

#roomformanchester we have a spare double bed and two sofas available if anybody needs a place tonight. Salford area, 5 min taxi from arena — Jesy (@iamjesyrae) May 22, 2017

If you need somewhere to come grab a coffee and await news, head to the arches. We’ve got the kettle on! #RoomForManchester @GMPCityCentre — 53two (@53two) May 22, 2017

Anyone needing a lift/place to stay from the Manchester Arena, tweet #roomformanchester Retweet and get this trending to help. — Cal (@Panayisalad) May 22, 2017

Taxi’s in the centre of Manchester are offering FREE lifts to anyone who can’t get home tonight. Please RT & spread the word. — The Venue Manchester (@VenueManchester) May 22, 2017

Those whose phone batteries were out and unable to contact their families back home also found help on Twitter. People came out to offer phone chargers and power points for those in need.

Bev Craig, a Manchester city councillor, said people opening their doors to others was a sign of ‘the Manchester I love.’

Mancunians opening their homes to those stranded, and businesses offering free rides. This is the manchester I love. http://t.co/4rFmWZT3SD — Bev Craig (@bevcraig) May 22, 2017

Facebook also activated its safety check feature so that people could let their loved ones know if they were safe.

