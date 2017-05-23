Manchester bombing: Islamic State claims responsibility for terror attack

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester Arena bombing, according to a news agency linked to the terror group. A suicide bomber, armed with an improvised explosive, detonated himself inside the Manchester Arena on Monday night. The attack left 22 dead and 59 injured, including children.
Queen Elizabeth paid her tribute to the victims of the terror attack. “I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured,” she said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.
“The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” the Queen said, while thanking all the members of the emergency services who responded with professionalism and care.
“And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity,” she added.
The Queen’s remarks came after Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “appalling terrorist attack”. Offering her condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, May said that the terrorist attack stands out for its cowardice.
In one of the deadliest terror attack in the United Kingdom since 2005, a suicide bomber blew himself up as thousands of fans were exiting US star Ariana Grande’s pop concert at Manchester Arena. The tragedy occurred just weeks ahead of the snap UK general election. Politicians cutting across party lines have suspended their campaign in a mark of respect to the deceased. Addressing reporters, the Prime Minister said police believed they knew the identity of the bomber. Subsequently, police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the attack.
- May 23, 2017 at 6:36 pmIt is high time the so-called Great Britain is no more great.It should be called small Britain or just Britain because there is nothing great about it.Reply
- May 23, 2017 at 6:07 pmThe terrorist attacks are a threat to hard earned civilization. For a number of people- terrorists they are -peace in the globe has been has lost. The people of each country must fight against terrorism and defeat terrorists.Reply
- May 23, 2017 at 6:00 pmPluralistic value of UK is a strong weakness to defense the pluralism in UK. More attacks will come from ISIS until all the weak European are completely uprooted from UK. No mercy to cruel animal. They don't reciprocate the human value.Reply
- May 23, 2017 at 6:00 pmHail religion of peace.Reply