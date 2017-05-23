Manchester bombing: Islamic State claims responsibility for terror attack

Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester Arena bombing, according to a news agency linked to the terror group. A suicide bomber, armed with an improvised explosive, detonated himself inside the Manchester Arena on Monday night. The attack left 22 dead and 59 injured, including children.

Queen Elizabeth paid her tribute to the victims of the terror attack. “I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured,” she said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” the Queen said, while thanking all the members of the emergency services who responded with professionalism and care.

“And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity,” she added.

The Queen’s remarks came after Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “appalling terrorist attack”. Offering her condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, May said that the terrorist attack stands out for its cowardice.

In one of the deadliest terror attack in the United Kingdom since 2005, a suicide bomber blew himself up as thousands of fans were exiting US star Ariana Grande’s pop concert at Manchester Arena. The tragedy occurred just weeks ahead of the snap UK general election. Politicians cutting across party lines have suspended their campaign in a mark of respect to the deceased. Addressing reporters, the Prime Minister said police believed they knew the identity of the bomber. Subsequently, police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the attack.

