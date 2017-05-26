Manchester Arena attack: Police arrest man from suburb, tenth person in custody

At least 22 people were killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Manchester Arena concert hall on Monday. (Source: AP) At least 22 people were killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Manchester Arena concert hall on Monday. (Source: AP)

British police on Friday arrested a man in the Manchester suburb of Moss Side in connection to the attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena, news agency Reuters reported. He is the tenth person to be taken into custody in connection with Monday night’s attack. So far, eight men remain in custody whereas a man and a woman were earlier released without charge, Greater Manchester police said.

At least 22 people were killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Manchester Arena concert hall on Monday. British Prime Minister Theresa May called the attack a “sickening act targeting children and young people”. More than 110 people were injured in the attack claimed by the Islamic State.

According to police in Manchester, 22-year-old Salman Abedi is the prime suspect for the suicide bombing. BBC reported that there was a possibility that Abedi worked as a ‘pawn’ for a greater organisation or network, with the Islamic State claiming the attack a day after it happened.

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Tuesday said that Abedi was known to security services and it is believed intelligence agencies had looked into his connections with the Al Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS) in Libya, country from where he belongs. According to a Libyan spokesperson, Abedi’s 20-year-old brother Hashim was aware of his plans. Hashim Abedi is also one of the eight people arrested and currently in custody in relation to the attack.

