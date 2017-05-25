Suspicious package in Manchester deemed safe, cordon removed: British police

A soldier stands guard at Downing Street, in London, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Armed troops are guarding vital locations in the country after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing Monday that killed more than 20 in Manchester. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) A soldier stands guard at Downing Street, in London, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Armed troops are guarding vital locations in the country after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing Monday that killed more than 20 in Manchester. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A reported bomb scare on Thursday in Hulme, which led to a lockdown of the area, has been investigated by bomb disposal unit and deemed safe. “There was a cordon in Hulme, not Trafford as previously suggested, relating to a possible suspicious package. This has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been removed,” the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The suspicious package was earlier reported from a college in Trafford, in the suburbs of Manchester, after police responded to a call there, said British police in a statement on Twitter. “EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) have now arrived on site” after “responding to a call at a college in Trafford” and roads in the area have been shut,” police added.

However, according to a BBC report, it was a false alarm. The incident comes two days after the deadly attack at Manchester arena at American pop singer Ariana Grande’s concert where a suicide bomber blew himself up killing 22 people and injuring several others in northern England on Monday night.

On Tuesday night, British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the threat level from severe to critical for the first time since July 2007 which killed 52 people and injured 700 others. She said that the decision was taken after security forces were unable to rule out if Salman Abedi, the suspect behind the deadly suicide attack acted alone.

