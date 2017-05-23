Manchester Arena terror attack: Wicked ideology must be obliterated, says Donald Trump, calls attackers ‘evil losers’

US President Donald Trump pauses during his comments about the apparent attack in Manchester, England, before his remarks alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst US President Donald Trump pauses during his comments about the apparent attack in Manchester, England, before his remarks alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, offered his condolences to the people of Manchester after a suspected terror attack on Monday night left 22 dead and 59 injured. Addressing the media in Bethlehem, where Trump had gone to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump said that ‘all the civilized nations of the world should join together to protect human lives’.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said.

“So many young beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that’s what they are. They’re losers, and we’ll have more of them, but they’re losers, just remember that.”

“Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever,” Trump added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had also condemned the attack in UK. “We strongly condemn this cynical, inhumane crime,” Putin had said. That attack took place on Monday night at the Manchester Arena where 23-year-old American pop singer Ariana Grande was performing.

According to the statement issued by Manchester Arena, the explosion took place after conclusion of Grande’s concert at 10:30 pm (local time). Greater Manchester Police have said that the attacker detonated an IED at the venue and was killed in the attack. The Police has also confirmed that children are among those killed in the attack. Police are also trying to determine if the attacker was a local or came from outside the country. The wounded are being treated at eight hospitals in Manchester.

Meanwhile, UK President Theresa May has suspended her election campaign following the attacks. She termed it an ‘appalling terrorist attack’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and shared his condolences.

