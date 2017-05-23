Manchester Arena attack: What we know so far

Police officers are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Super Police officers are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Super

An “explosion” on Monday night at US singer’s Ariana Grande’s concert in the English city of Manchester left at least 19 dead and over 50 injured. According to a statement by Great Manchester police, the police are treating the explosion as a “terrorist incident”. Police also informed civilians that they will be conducting controlled explosions at the Cathedral gardens and asked them not to get concerned. “There will be a controlled explosion in Cathedral gardens shortly if you hearing anything don’t be concerned.”

@halsey I was there. It was awful to witness and I’m in shock that 20 people have sadly lost their lives 😢😢😢 #Manchester pic.twitter.com/MfTilHqgUg — Zach Bruce (@Zach_bruce) May 22, 2017

Police call it a ‘terror attack’

According to the Manchester Arena officials, the blast happened outside the venue in a public space at around 10:30 pm on Monday night.A witness, attending the concert told news agency Reuters, that she felt a blast as she was leaving the arena. She also said that she heard people screaming and trying to escape. “We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming. It was a huge explosion – you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out,” Catherine Macfarlane said.

According to recent TV news reports, witnesses saw nuts and bolts at the site of the explosion, which were similar to shrapnel that are built into into the bomb to increase the force of the blast. Other sources told BBC that the attack was possibly carried out by a suicide bomber.

Injured victims taken to hospitals

People inured in the attack are currently being helped by The North West Ambulance Services, who told people not to call an ambulance unless in a “life saving emergency”. A statement was also released by Manchester fire services that they are collaborating with police and ambulance services to help the victims.

According to a spokesperson for Grande, the singer is been reported to be “okay”. Grande, 23, is currently on her world tour “Dangerous Woman Tour”.

Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017.

How World leaders reacted

Several world leaders condemned the attack and came out in support of the victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, said, “Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.” British Prime Minister Theresa May described the incident as “appalling” and said the police are investigating the cause behind the explosion. Paying tribute to the victims and families of those involved, May told BBC news,“We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also tweeted in support of victims. “Tonight, #Paris stands with #Manchester. My thoughts go out to the victims and their families.” Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described the incident as a “terrible night”. “My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city,” he said.

