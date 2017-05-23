Manchester Arena terror attack at Ariana Grande concert leaves 22 dead, 59 injured

Manchester Arena attack: Police forensic investigators walk along a bridge linking Victoria Station with the Manchester Arena after an explosion during a concert on Monday, in Manchester, England. Associated Press Manchester Arena attack: Police forensic investigators walk along a bridge linking Victoria Station with the Manchester Arena after an explosion during a concert on Monday, in Manchester, England. Associated Press

In one of the worst terrorist attacks on United Kingdom soil, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, killing 22 and injuring at least 59 people. An unidentified man detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at the Manchester Arena minutes after American pop singer Ariana Grande concluded her performance to a crowd of over 20,000 people. Grande, who said she was ‘broken’ by the incident, was reported unharmed. Britain Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to chair a high-level emergency meeting on Tuesday and take stock of the situation.

Video shows people screaming and fleeing the arena in the moments after the explosion: http://t.co/necIELVARx pic.twitter.com/wGTMwruHAf — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 23, 2017

The attack

Confirming that the attacker was killed, British police are trying to determine whether he was working alone or was part of a larger network. They are working with the National Counter Terrorist Policing Network and the UK intelligence services to establish more details about the individual who attacked the Manchester Arena. Authorities have requested the public not to speculate on his details or to share names. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins has asked people to remain vigilant but go about daily lives.

Britain has now been placed on its second-highest alert level of “severe”, meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely. This incident is the worst terror attack since the 2005 London bombing, that killed over 50 people including the perpetrators. For a timeline of terror attacks in Europe, click here.

The Greater Manchester Police set up an emergency helpline for those concerned about their loved ones or anyone who may have been in the vicinity. The helpline number is 0161 856 9400.

Manchester Arena attack: Armed police gather at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Manchester Arena attack: Armed police gather at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

According to eye witnesses, there was a loud noise inside the Manchester Arena, followed by panicked individuals running for the door. Concert-goer Jenny Brewster says she could smell the burning as she ushered her daughter out of the venue. Majid Khan, 22, says everyone, from the side of the arena where the blast occurred, started running in the direction of the exit. “We were all trying to flee,” he adds. Catherine Macfarlane, another witness told Reuters, “It was a huge explosion – you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out.”

Some witnesses spoke of nuts and bolts at the scene, similar to that of shrapnel. These are sometimes built into the bomb to increase the force of the blast.

Residents of Manchester came out in support of victims of the attack by offering transportation and lodging facilities for those stranded. The hashtag ‘#RoomForManchester’ helped concert-goers locate rooms, beds and homes available. The Victoria train station, the closest to the venue, was closed after the attack and will likely remain shut for the rest of the day. Click here for more.

Gurudwaras in Manchester have opened their doors, and are offering free food and shelter to those who have been affected by the explosion, as well as others. Harjinder S Kukreja, a local restaurateur, listed Gurudwaras that are open for ‘ALL’ people on Twitter.

People from across the world offered prayers and help to the victims. Read more here.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the Manchester Arena attack. (Graphic: Rajan Sharma) UK Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the Manchester Arena attack. (Graphic: Rajan Sharma)

Britain reacts

The attack comes weeks ahead of the snap General Elections called by Theresa May ahead of formal talks for Britain to exit the European Union. Condemning the ‘appalling’ attack, May paid tributes to the victims, many of whom were children, and their families.

British politician Nigel Farange said he was ‘horrified’ by the attack directed at children. In a series of tweets he said, “Horrified at the bombing in Manchester. No doubt we will find out who the perpetrator is soon. My thoughts are with those affected. The Manchester terrorist attack was directed at children. It’s going to be a very big shock for the UK.” Farange and May suspended national campaigning in light of the attack.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Mayor Andy Burnham, tweeted saying it was a ‘terrible night for our great city’. “My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city,” he said.

Who is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande is an American pop singer who began her musical career with the ‘Broadway Musical 13’. Her music is strongly influenced by pop stars Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. The singer who was raised as a Roman Catholic in her childhood has an image of being “age appropriate” and is considered comparatively modest in her looks. The pop star renounced her faith citing opposition to Church’s stand on homosexuality. A few of her songs such as “Break Your Heart Right Back” are considered to be supportive of LGBT rights.

Grande performed in the Manchester Arena as part of her ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’. The tour, which had begun in Phoenix in February, is likely to be called off following the attack. Following the Manchester gig, she was to perform at venues in Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, and following that, concerts in Latin America and Asia. Read more here.

Taking to Twitter after the attack, 23-year-old Grande said, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Commuters walk to work as a police cordon surrounds the Manchester Arena, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates Commuters walk to work as a police cordon surrounds the Manchester Arena, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Manchester Arena

The Manchester Arena, formerly known as MEN Arena, was built in 1995 at Hunts Bank in Manchester city of England. The indoor theatre is operated by SMG Europe, and has the highest seating capacity compared to any indoor venue in United Kingdom. At full capacity, the Arena can hold 21,000 people. It is also the second largest Arena in European Union. Since 1995, the Arena has gained the reputation of being one of the busiest stages across the world, with several top national and international acts performing there. It attracts approximately one million visitors annually. In 2007, the Arena won the prestigious International Venue of the Year Award. Read more here.

Reactions – Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), said, “Heartbreaking news from Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured in this barbaric attack.” The SNP, Scotland’s largest political party, postponed its manifesto launch, which was scheduled on Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with Manchester,” SNP’s official twitter handle said. The manifesto is regarding the general election on June 8.

Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Manchester Arena attack. (Graphic: Rajan Sharma)

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ““Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.” Read more here.

President Pranab Mukherjee said India stands by the Government and people of UK in this hour of distress. “Shocked to hear of Manchester blast; condolences to families of deceased & prayers for injured,” he added.

Vice President Hamid Ansari said: “I am shocked to learn of the loss of life and injuries to innocent civilians in an explosion at a music concert in Manchester, UK. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected by this incident. The people of India stand in solidarity with the people of UK in this difficult time.”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had offered condolences to families of those who lost loved ones, saying the world must come together as one to fight terrorism. Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi said he was ‘absolutely shocked and saddened’ by the loss of lives and suffering caused by the ‘senseless violence’.

The High Commission of India in the UK has tweeted helpline numbers for any Indians injured during the Manchester Arena explosion. The number is 020 7632 3035. “We’ll activate more helplines shortly to be of further assistance to families & friends of those affected by attack,” it tweeted.

Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017.

France

Newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack and said France will work with the UK to fight terrorism. Macron is expected to call May on Tuesday and take stock of the situation.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has tweeted in support of victims of the attack. “Tonight, #Paris stands with #Manchester. My thoughts go out to the victims and their families.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the incident “will only strengthen our resolve to…work together with our British friends against those who plan and carry out such inhumane deeds.”

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said: “This incident, this attack, is especially vile, especially criminal, especially horrific because it appears to have been deliberately directed at teenagers. This is an attack on innocents. Surely there is no crime more reprehensible than the murder of children. This is a direct and brutal attack on young people everywhere, on freedom everywhere.”

You can watch more videos from after the gig here.

United States

US President Donald Trump extended his condolences to those affected by the terrorist attack. “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil, losers in life,” he said.

Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted following the attack, “Young and innocent lives lost in #Manchester tonight. Praying for the victims and their families.” He is one of the many US politicians who have responded to the attack.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “This apparent act of terrorism, targeting a concert attended by thousands of teenagers and young people, is an inexplicable and abhorrent assault on our universal values as human beings. An attack on one is an attack on all, and New York stands in solidarity with the British people and our friends around the world against the forces of hate and terror.”

Authorities in New York beefed up security at sensitive areas following the explosion. Additional patrols have been ordered at ‘high-profile locations’, including airports and the subway.

The US Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying it’s closely monitoring the situation at the Manchester Arena. “We stand ready to assist our friends and allies in the UK in all ways necessary as they investigate and recover from this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this incident.” it said in a statement.

Blast at the Ariana Grande concert: People outside the Manchester Arena where the attack took place. (AP Photo) Blast at the Ariana Grande concert: People outside the Manchester Arena where the attack took place. (AP Photo)

Music fraternity

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun in a statement said, ““Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.”

Universal Music Group, the umbrella group for Republic Records which Grande is signed under, said in a Facebook statement, “We are deeply saddened to learn of tonight’s devastating event in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj says, “My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this.”

“Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world,” American singer and songwriter Katy Perry tweeted.

American pop singer Taylor Swift tweeted, “My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love.”

English singer and song-writer Ellie Goulding said, “Sending love to those affected in Manchester.”

Justin Timberlake said: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER.”

A youngster wearing a t-shirt showing US singer Ariana Grande talks to the media near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain. Reuters/Andrew Yates A youngster wearing a t-shirt showing US singer Ariana Grande talks to the media near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain. Reuters/Andrew Yates

Bruno Mars tweeted, “No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don’t wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.”

Harry Styles said, “I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H”.

Singer Cher wrote, “My prayer goes to people of Manchester…” Grande is said to be safe but badly shaken. The attack took place after she finished her performance.”

Jennifer Lopez added, “Thoughts, prayers and my whole ?? are with Manchester this evening.”

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra expressed solidarity with Grande as well. She said, ““My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world..”

