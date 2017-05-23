Manchester Arena attack: First victim identified as 18-year-old college student

Georgina Callander with Ariana Grande in a photograph she posted two years ago. (Source: Instagram/Georgina Callander) Georgina Callander with Ariana Grande in a photograph she posted two years ago. (Source: Instagram/Georgina Callander)

The identity of the first victim of the suicide attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has been revealed as 18-year-old Georgina Callander. According to BBC Callander was studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire.

The Runshaw College released a statement which read: “It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss.”

According to the Guardian, Callander was in the second year of her health and social care course at the college. The college has reportedly set up a dedicated student support team to counsel those close to the teenager.

On Monday night, a suicide bomber, armed with an improvised explosive, detonated himself inside the Manchester Arena where American pop star Ariana Grande was performing. The attack has left 22 dead and 59 injured, including children. According to reports, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The tragedy, which has been the deadliest in UK since the 2005 London bombings, occurred just weeks ahead of the snap general election. Politicians cutting across party lines have suspended their campaign in a mark of respect to the deceased. Addressing reporters, the Prime Minister said police believed they knew the identity of the bomber. Subsequently, police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the attack.

