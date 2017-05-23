Manchester Arena terror attack: 23-year-old man arrested, says UK police

Police block a road near to the Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England Tuesday, May 23, 2017. An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England late Monday, killing over a dozen people and injuring dozens in what police said Tuesday was being treated as a terrorist attack. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Police block a road near to the Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England Tuesday, May 23, 2017. An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England late Monday, killing over a dozen people and injuring dozens in what police said Tuesday was being treated as a terrorist attack. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

A 23-year-old has been arrested in connection with the terror attack that struck Manchester Arena late Monday night, the Greater Manchester Police have confirmed. The BBC reports that the man was arrested in Chorlton near Morrisons store by armed police.

The arrest comes barely 12 hours after 22 people, including the perpetrator, were killed in a suicide attack towards the end of American pop singer Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester. At least 59 people were injured in the attack. Security personnel have said the threat level in the United Kingdom continues to be ‘severe’ which means another attack could take place soon. The police say they are certain that only one attacker was at the event but they are still investigating whether the suicide bomber acted alone or whether there he is part of a larger network. Media in the United Kingdom have reported of heavy police presence along the streets.

In her remarks, Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attack in strong words saying terrorism will not change the culture and way of life of those living in the United Kingdom. She also said that the police and investigators believe that they know the identity of those behind the attack but cannot reveal it for now.

This is the worst attack in the United Kingdom since the 2005 London bombings and the worst ever in northern Britain. Grande said the attack left her ‘broken.’ She tweeted “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Authorities have also said released details of one of the victims of the bombing. Eighteen-year-old Georgina Callander from Whittle-le-Woods in Lancs was a student at Runshaw College.

More than 400 police officers were involved in the operation overnight. the United Kingdom Police have appealed for the public to upload images and footage to assist them in their investigation, specially those who attend the concert. The police have confirmed that another arrest at the Arndale Centre has nothing to do with Monday night’s terror attack. More details are awaited.

