Manchester Arena blast: Videos by concert-goers reveal horror and panic

People outside the Manchester Arena where the blast took place.

An explosion rocked the Manchester Arena in United Kingdom on Monday night killing at least 19 and injuring more than 50 people. The explosion took place after the concert concluded at around 10:30 pm. The Greater Manchester Police issued a statement said that they were treating it as a terrorist incident until ‘they know otherwise’. “We are working with the national counter-terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners,” it said.

Management of the Manchester Arena also issued a statement and said: “the incident took place outside the venue outside the venue in a public space.” This attack is being seen as the worst that rocked Britain in last 12 years. British PM Theresa May termed it an “appalling terrorist attack” and said that her thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and condemned the attack. Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” he said.

Videos and pictures posted by eye-witnesses from the explosion site outside the concert venue show the horrors.

“We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming. It was a huge explosion – you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out,” a witness told news agency Reuters.

According to reports by BBC, people leaving the concert venue were thrown back inside because of the impact of the explosion. Meanwhile, GM Police has launched an investigation into the attack.

