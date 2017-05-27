‘We won’t let hate win’: Ariana Grande on Manchester Attack

A sobbing Ariana Grande was seen for the first time after the attack at her concert in Manchester Arena. A sobbing Ariana Grande was seen for the first time after the attack at her concert in Manchester Arena.

Three days after 22 people died during US pop singer Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Stadium in England, the “Break Free” singer took to Twitter to offer her condolences to the victims. Offering to help those in need, the 23-year old singer said that she will give everything she possibly can, should any one need her help.

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 26 May 2017

The singer also said that she was inspired by how her fans handled themselves after the attack. “I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, no stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me proud than you”ll ever know,” she said.

Grande also apologised to her fans and said she feels their pain and trauma. The singer also expressed confidence that fear and hate will not divide people. “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win,” she said. Asking people to come together in the wake of the tragedy, Grande said, “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

Grande promised to return to Manchester for a benefit concert for the families of the victims and to spend time with the fans. The musician also said that the she will continue to think of the victims affected by the tragedy for the rest of her life. “They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life,” she said.

A suicide bomber blew himself Monday night during Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena concert hall killing 22 people and injuring over 110 others. Islamic State on Wednesday claimed responsibility behind the attack. Manchester police have arrested at least eight people in the case, with 22-year-old Salman Abedi being the prime suspect in the bombing. According to TV news reports, Abedi worked as a “pawn” for a bigger terrorist network.

