Manchester Arena blast: From Theresa May to Narendra Modi — who said what on terror attack

Manchester Arena attack: Police vehicles and a police officer are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, Britain May 22, 2017. Reuters/Jon Super Manchester Arena attack: Police vehicles and a police officer are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, Britain May 22, 2017. Reuters/Jon Super

At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in a blast at Manchester Arena late Monday night just after US pop singer Ariana Grande concluded her concert. Over 20,000 people were reported to be present at the arena to see Grande perform, mostly teenagers. According to a police official, the explosion was caused when the attacker defused the IED, killing himself in the process. The police suspect the attacker worked alone, but are continuing investigations to determine whether he was part of a network. No organisation so far has claimed responsibility for the blast. Police are treating the blast as a “terror attack”.

People outside the Manchester Arena where the blast took place. AP photo People outside the Manchester Arena where the blast took place. AP photo

Reactions have poured in from across the globe with several world leaders condemning the attack. Here is a look at some of the reactions after the blast:

Ariana Grande: Grande, 23, who was performing at the arena as part of her “Dangerous Women Tour” described herself as “broken” after the blast. In a tweet, the pop singer said, “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

United Kingdom: Several UK leaders condemned the act with Prime Minister Theresa May calling it “appalling”. Speaking to BBC news, the UK Prime Minister said, “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.” May, along with several other leaders suspended their General Election campaign, following the attack. May is likely to chair an emergency Cobra meeting at Downing Street later in the day.

Armed police officers stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, in northern England, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates Armed police officers stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, in northern England, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

British politician Nigel Farage said he is “horrified” by the attack. “Horrified at the bombing in Manchester. No doubt we will find out who the perpetrator is soon. My thoughts are with those affected. The Manchester terrorist attack was directed at children. It’s going to be a very big shock for the UK,” Farage said in a series of tweets.

India: PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. In a tweet, the PM said, “Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.” President Pranab Mukherjee said he is “shocked” after hearing about the blast. “Shocked to hear of Manchester blast; condolences to families of deceased & prayers for injured.” He further offered support to UK in their time of need.

@halsey I was there. It was awful to witness and I’m in shock that 20 people have sadly lost their lives 😢😢😢#Manchesterpic.twitter.com/MfTilHqgUg — Zach Bruce (@Zach_bruce) May 22, 2017

Congress President Sonia Gandhi described the attack as “ghastly” and asked the world to unite to fight against terrorism. “The entire world community must come together as one to fight the scourge of terrorism cutting across boundaries and religion,” she said. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi described the attack as an act of “senseless violence”. “Absolutely shocked and saddened by the loss of lives and suffering caused by the senseless violence,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

United States: Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said that he is praying for the victims and their families. “Young and innocent lives lost in Manchester tonight. Praying for the victims and their families.”

Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017.

France: Newly-elected France President Emmanuel Macron said he will hold a telephone call with UK PM Theresa May. A statement issued from his office said, “The President of the Republic will pursue with the government, and with British forces, the fight against terrorism…. Emmanuel Macron will hold a telephone call with Theresa May and will be kept informed in real time on developments in the inquiry.”

Emergency services personnel speak to people outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police and witnesses said. The singer was not injured, according to a representative. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Emergency services personnel speak to people outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police and witnesses said. The singer was not injured, according to a representative. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Australia: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull described the blast as “vile and “horrific”. He further said that the attack appears to be directed at teenagers and there is “no crime more reprehensible than the murder of children”. “This is a direct and brutal attack on young people everywhere, on freedom everywhere,” he added. Turnbull also offered support to UK in its investigations and said they will work to see whether any of the victims was Australian.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd