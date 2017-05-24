Manchester Arena blast: After attack, Sikh community members rushed to help blast victims

Members of the Manchester Sikh Community attend a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert. (Source: AP Photo) Members of the Manchester Sikh Community attend a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert. (Source: AP Photo)

Members of the Sikh community came forward in a big way to help those injured and stranded after the terror strike at the Manchester Arena in UK on Monday night. All four Gurudwaras in the area provided free food and shelter to those in the need, while Sikh taxi drivers offered free rides to the hospitals to those injured in the attack. Talking to The Indian Express, Granthi Malkiat Singh of Central Gurudwara, Manchester, said that apart from food and shelter to those who had come to attend the music programme, all other assistance required was being provided by Gurudwara President Santokh Singh and General Secretary Rosi.

He added that so far there was no news about any Punjabi getting injured in this blast. According to the Granthi, several Sikh taxi drivers were bringing those affected to the Gurudwara as well for help.

Taxi driver Satnam Singh said he was passing by when he heard a big blast and suddenly there was police all around and entire area was sealed. “I also drove towards the blast site, but was stopped due to security reasons….Several people were seen crying and running helter-skelter. I took a few of them to the Gurudwara, and later made several such trips…”

A spokesperson of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Gurudwara, Manchester, said that the moment they got the information about the attack they immediately pressed their staff into service. “We gathered in the town area and started our services immediately, including providing food, shelter, taking injured and those with them to the hospitals,” he said.

“It was a heart-rending scene…we couldn’t be mute spectators. In our religion service to humanity is supreme,” he added.

