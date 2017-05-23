Manchester Arena terror attack: Police name 22-year-old Salman Abedi as suspect

A man photographs a sign in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth A man photographs a sign in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Law enforcement authorities named 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the main suspect behind last night’s suicide bomb attack at the Manchester Arena. Briefing the media outside the Greater Manchester Police headquarters, chief constable Ian Hopkins confirmed that the youth is being investigated for his purported role in the attack. “I can confirm that the man suspected of carrying out last night’s atrocity has been named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. however, he has not yet been formally identified and I wouldn’t wish, therefore, to comment further. The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” Hopkins said.

The police chief also confirmed that Greater Manchester Police carried out a controlled explosions at Fallowfield to gain access into a house believed to be where Abedi was residing. “As you would expect the police response to this across Greater Manchester has been significant as we support people to go about their daily business. Part of this response has seen us arrest a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack and we have also carried out two warrants, one in Whalley Range and one in Fallowfield that included a controlled explosion to enable safe entry,” he said.

Emphasising that Manchester is a diverse community, he said the police will not tolerate hate crimes against any particular community. “We understand that feelings are very raw right now and people are bound to be looking for answers. However, now, more than ever, it is vital that our diverse communities in Greater Manchester stand together and do not tolerate hate,” he said.

Earlier, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the terror attack that killed at least 22 concertgoers and injured 59 others. The attack happened as people were exiting the venue after attending a Ariana Grande concert. The improvised explosive used by the suicide bomber ripped through the foyer connecting the Manchester Arena and Victoria station.

Queen Elizabeth paid her tribute to the victims of the terror attack. “I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured,” she said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” the Queen said, while thanking all the members of the emergency services who responded with professionalism and care.

“And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity,” she added.

The Queen’s remarks came after Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “appalling terrorist attack”. Offering her condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, May said that the terrorist attack stands out for its cowardice.

