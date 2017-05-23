Manchester Arena terror attack: Police name 22-year-old Salman Abedi as suspect

Law enforcement authorities named 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the main suspect behind last night’s suicide bomb attack at the Manchester Arena. Briefing the media outside the Greater Manchester Police headquarters, chief constable Ian Hopkins confirmed that the youth is being investigated for his purported role in the attack. “I can confirm that the man suspected of carrying out last night’s atrocity has been named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. however, he has not yet been formally identified and I wouldn’t wish, therefore, to comment further. The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” Hopkins said.
The police chief also confirmed that Greater Manchester Police carried out a controlled explosions at Fallowfield to gain access into a house believed to be where Abedi was residing. “As you would expect the police response to this across Greater Manchester has been significant as we support people to go about their daily business. Part of this response has seen us arrest a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack and we have also carried out two warrants, one in Whalley Range and one in Fallowfield that included a controlled explosion to enable safe entry,” he said.
READ | First victim identified as 18-year-old college student
Emphasising that Manchester is a diverse community, he said the police will not tolerate hate crimes against any particular community. “We understand that feelings are very raw right now and people are bound to be looking for answers. However, now, more than ever, it is vital that our diverse communities in Greater Manchester stand together and do not tolerate hate,” he said.
READ | Islamic State claims responsibility for terror attack
Earlier, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the terror attack that killed at least 22 concertgoers and injured 59 others. The attack happened as people were exiting the venue after attending a Ariana Grande concert. The improvised explosive used by the suicide bomber ripped through the foyer connecting the Manchester Arena and Victoria station.
Queen Elizabeth paid her tribute to the victims of the terror attack. “I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured,” she said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.
“The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” the Queen said, while thanking all the members of the emergency services who responded with professionalism and care.
“And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity,” she added.
The Queen’s remarks came after Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “appalling terrorist attack”. Offering her condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, May said that the terrorist attack stands out for its cowardice.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now
- May 23, 2017 at 10:56 pmjews biggest enemies are muslims becuse muslims dont allow h0-mo-se-xuality and israeil is country with largest number of ho-mo-se-xual with annual festival and get together held in TEL -AVIV , so false flags by jews in any country and by default jewmerica will label perpetrator as muslimReply
- May 23, 2017 at 10:47 pmThe world should understand that the person who carried out the terrorist attack is continuously getting moral support from all people of his community. So let us not be fool to think that others are very innocent. All belonging to this 'religion of peace' are equally guilty.Reply
- May 23, 2017 at 11:00 pmby your logic brahmhin RSS hariswamy pe-ni-s is cut for rape attempt by one lady so u being brahmin your pe-n-is should also be cut -Reply
- May 23, 2017 at 10:46 pmEmphasising that Manchester is a diverse community, he said the police will not tolerate hate crimes against any particular community - “We understand that fee s are very raw right now and people are bound to be looking for answers. However, now, more than ever, it is vital that our diverse communities in Greater Manchester stand together and do not tolerate hate,” he said. And this is why this keeps happening. brits. Liberalism will be the death of these people.Reply
- May 23, 2017 at 10:44 pmEvery Muslim is not a terrorist but every terrorist is a Muslim perhaps we have to understand this properly and sort out once and for all.Reply
- May 23, 2017 at 10:53 pm@ shukla every every brahmin is not safron terrorist and rapist but every rapist swamy bapu baba - is exclusively brahmin e.g rapist aram bobbytised hariswamy many moreReply
- May 23, 2017 at 10:34 pmUK is getting a taste of their own medicine. For decades, they supported stan and gave asylum to notorious criminals and terrorists sych as jagjit singh chauhan (founder of khalistan movement, amanulla khan (president of terrorist group jflf that carried out several terrorist attacks in Kashmir and also killed Dr. Ravindra Mhatre), mohammed dosa (kashmir origin terrprist and colleague of dawood ibrahim), nadeem (suspect in the murder case of Gulshan Kumar), lalit modi, vijay mallya etc. Despite several requests by India to hand over them to India, UK bluntly refused India's requests and did not ban them from conducting terrorist activities in India from UK. The head office if another terrorist group, LTTE, was as well located im London. When you keep snakes in your backyard, they will bite you for sure.Reply
- Load More Comments