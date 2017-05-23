Manchester Arena attack: Police, investigators believe they know identity of attacker, says PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AP Photo) British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said that security services including the police and investigators believe they know the identity of the Manchester Arena attacker but could not confirm his name. May said they believe he acted alone, but security services are working with the National Counter Terrorist Policing Network and the UK intelligence services to establish whether he was assisted. Authorities have requested the public not to speculate on his details or to share names. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins has asked people to remain vigilant but go about daily lives.

In one of the worst terrorist attacks on United Kingdom soil, the suicide bomber blew himself up at a concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night. The attack left 22 dead and at least 59 people injured. An unidentified man detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at the Arena minutes after American pop singer Ariana Grande concluded her performance to a crowd of over 20,000 people. Grande, who said she was ‘broken’ by the incident, was reported unharmed. For more details on the attack, click here.

May condemned the attack and said that it stood out for its “appalling, sickening cowardice.” She added that the injured and many others were being treated for life-threatening injuries. The prime minister said that a large cordon around Victoria station and Manchester Arena would remain in place “for some time”. She called on people to give information about the attack to the police, and said that the threat remains severe and a terrorist attack was still likely. PM May will visit Manchester later today and chair another meeting of Cobra. Praising the emergency services and the acts of kindness from the people in Manchester, the prime minister said, while they had experienced the worst in humanity in Manchester they had also experienced the best. For a timeline of terror attacks in Europe, click here.

