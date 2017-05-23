Manchester Arena attack: British PM Theresa May condemns the attack, suspend election campaigning

British Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to the victims and their families. (AP Photo) British Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to the victims and their families. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the terror attack in Manchester which has killed 19 people so far and injured more than 50. May paid tribute to the victims and their families. In a statement she said, ” We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.”

May’s Conservatives will suspend campaigning for a national election on June 8 after the attack. Sky News said, “A Tory (Conservative) source speaking to the Press Association (news agency) said that the Prime Minister’s general election campaign was being suspended.”

The explosion took place at Manchester Arena where American pop singer Ariana Grande was performing. According to a statement released by the Greater Manchester Police, the incident is currently being treated as a ‘terrorist incident’.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now