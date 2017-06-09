Manchester Airport terminal evacuated over unattended bag

Manchester Airport, terminal 2 has been evacuated after an unattended bag was found around 4pm. “Due to an unattended bag being found in Terminal Two, a controlled evacuation is currently taking place, as is standard procedure. As always, the safety of all of our passengers is of paramount importance and we will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible,” said a Manchester Airport spokesman.

More details awaited

