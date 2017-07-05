Manchester Airport terminal-3 evacuated over suspect bag

The airport authorities said that it is conducting a “precautionary evacuation” of Terminal 3 “due to a potential issue with a bag.” (File photo) The airport authorities said that it is conducting a “precautionary evacuation” of Terminal 3 “due to a potential issue with a bag.” (File photo)

A Manchester Airport terminal was on Wednesday evacuated after a suspicious bag was found during the investigation, according to Reuters. The airport authorities said that it is conducting a “precautionary evacuation” of Terminal 3 “due to a potential issue with a bag.”

Hundreds of people were seen milling around outside the terminal on Wednesday morning. Greater Manchester Police force said that a bomb-disposal team will be sent to the scene.

More details are awaited.

