Manchester Airport terminal-3 evacuated over suspect bag

Hundreds of people were seen milling around outside the terminal on Wednesday morning. Greater Manchester Police force said that a bomb-disposal team will be sent to the scene.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2017 3:25 pm
Manchester airport, manchester airport terminal 3, manchester airport evacuated, Manchester airport bag, The airport authorities said that it is conducting a “precautionary evacuation” of Terminal 3 “due to a potential issue with a bag.” (File photo)
A Manchester Airport terminal was on Wednesday evacuated after a suspicious bag was found during the investigation, according to Reuters. The airport authorities said that it is conducting a “precautionary evacuation” of Terminal 3 “due to a potential issue with a bag.”

More details are awaited.

