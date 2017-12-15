Man with knife shot at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, building cleared: police

Representational photo Representational photo

A man wielding a knife was shot by military police on Friday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, prompting authorities to clear the building. There were no reports of other injuries.

“A man at Schiphol was shot by the military police after threatening with a knife. Situation safe,” the police said on Twitter.

The airport’s official Twitter account tweeted that, ‘Schiphol Plaza has been re-opened to the public again. A small part is still closed down. Air traffic is experiencing no further consequences.”

