Man stoned to death in Pak in honour killing case

A 43-year-old man in Punjab province has been stoned to death, in an apparent case of honour killing, according to a media report. A passerby spotted the body with multiple injuries lying around a pile of stones under a bridge in Ghourgushti area in Taxila. He informed the police, who later shifted the body to a nearby hospital. During the postmortem, the doctors recovered a stone from his neck, The Nation reported.

The man has been identified as Aurangzaib, a native of Mian Dehri village of Ghazi town. The evidence collected from the crime scene indicate it to be a case of honour killing, the report quoted a police official as saying.

Sub-divisional police officer Raja Fayyazul Haq confirmed that the man was stoned to death. More details into the case are awaited. Honour killing is a menace still prevalent in many parts of Pakistan. Pakistan’s National Assembly in October last year passed a much-anticipated new law that mandates a minimum 25-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of carrying out an honour killing, and prohibits families of victims from forgiving the killer, a common occurrence in these tragic crimes.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now