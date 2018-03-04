Man shoots himself outside White House: Secret Service

Law enforcement officers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, take up positions as they close the area to pedestrian traffic. The Secret Service said a man shot himself outside the White House and medical personnel are on the scene. (AP Photo) Law enforcement officers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, take up positions as they close the area to pedestrian traffic. The Secret Service said a man shot himself outside the White House and medical personnel are on the scene. (AP Photo)

The Secret Service on Saturday said a man shot himself outside the White House and medical personnel are on the scene. US President Donald Trump is not at the White House — he’s in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday. The agency said in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person “allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line” of the White House.

The District of Columbia police said its homicide/natural death unit is responding. White House press secretary said “we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed.”

More details are awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya