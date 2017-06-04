Man shoots dead 9 after drunken brawl in Russian village

Investigators said the shooter — a 45-year-old resident of Moscow — was detained on suspicion of mass murder after survivors managed to call the police. (Source: Google maps) Investigators said the shooter — a 45-year-old resident of Moscow — was detained on suspicion of mass murder after survivors managed to call the police. (Source: Google maps)

A man has been detained after shooting dead nine people in a drunken dispute at a weekend cottage in a village outside Moscow, Russian investigators said on Sunday. The alleged assailant gunned down five men and four women after a drinking session on Saturday night turned violent in the village of Redkino, some 110 kilometres northwest of Moscow, the Investigative Committee said.

“During the get-together, there was a domestic dispute between the guests, after which the suspect left and then returned with a hunting rifle,” investigators said in a statement, adding that the man had been “drinking spirits”. “He fired several shots, as a result of which at least

nine people died,” investigators said, raising the death toll by one from figures given earlier this morning.

Investigators said the shooter — a 45-year-old resident of Moscow — was detained on suspicion of mass murder after survivors managed to call the police.

