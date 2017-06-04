Man shoots dead 8 in drunken Russian village quarrel: official

Top News
A man has been detained after shooting dead eight people in a drunken dispute at a weekend cottage in a village outside Moscow, Russian investigators said today. The alleged assailant gunned down five men and three women after a drinking session last night turned violent in the village of Redkino, some 110 kilometres (70 miles) northwest of Moscow, the Investigative Committee said.
“During the get-together there was a domestic dispute between the guests, after which the suspect left and then returned with a hunting rifle,” investigators said in a statement, adding that the man had been “drinking spirits”. “He fired several shots, as a result of which at least eight people died.” Investigators said the shooter – a resident of Moscow born in 1974 – was detained on suspicion of mass murder after survivors managed to call the police.
